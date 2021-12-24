Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies Elizabeth Leigh / Kosher.com

Ingredients: 1 and 1/2 cups quick oats (gluten free)

3/4 cup (gluten free) oat flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)

1 egg

1 teaspoon Gefen Vanilla

1/2 teaspoon Gefen Cinnamon

Glicks Chocolate Chips or raisins Prepare the Oatmeal Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degres Fahrenheit. Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Refrigerate batter for 10 to 20 minutes. Roll batter into cookie balls on a sprayed cookie sheet. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Courtesy of Kosher.com

