Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies
Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies Elizabeth Leigh / Kosher.com

Ingredients:

  • 1 and 1/2 cups quick oats (gluten free)
  • 3/4 cup (gluten free) oat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon Gefen Vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon Gefen Cinnamon
  • Glicks Chocolate Chips or raisins

Prepare the Oatmeal Cookies:

Preheat oven to 350 degres Fahrenheit.

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Refrigerate batter for 10 to 20 minutes.

Roll batter into cookie balls on a sprayed cookie sheet.

Bake for 11 to 13 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Courtesy of Kosher.com

