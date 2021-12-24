Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies

Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
Ingredients:
- 1 and 1/2 cups quick oats (gluten free)
- 3/4 cup (gluten free) oat flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon Gefen Vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon Gefen Cinnamon
- Glicks Chocolate Chips or raisins
Prepare the Oatmeal Cookies:
Preheat oven to 350 degres Fahrenheit.
Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Refrigerate batter for 10 to 20 minutes.
Roll batter into cookie balls on a sprayed cookie sheet.
Bake for 11 to 13 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.