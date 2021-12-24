Gluten Free + Grain Free Cholent

Ingredients:

Gluten-Free Cholent

1/2 cup short-grain brown rice

1 cup no-barley cholent bean mix

1 medium onion, diced, sautéed in olive or avocado oil

1 heaping tablespoon Gefen Paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound (4 to 5) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and halved (or quartered, for larger ones)

1 and 1/2 pounds flanken on the bone

1 tablespoon Tuscanini Sea Salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

3 and 1/2 cups water or chicken soup broth

Grain-Free Cholent Add-On

1 mesh food bag

1 medium onion, diced, sautéed in olive or avocado oil

1 (14-ounce) bag Heaven & Earth Riced Cauliflower with Butternut Squash

1 pound flanken or spare ribs

1 teaspoon Tuscanini Sea Salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Gefen Paprika

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup water or chicken soup broth

Start Cooking

Prepare the gluten-free cholent: Add beans, rice, potatoes, and sautéed onions to a four-quart slow cooker. Season well and mix. Add flanken on top and cover with broth or water. Cook on low for 22 to 26 hours.

Prepare the grain-free cholent: Combine onions, riced veggies, and spices, and place mixture in a mesh bag. Add meat on top. Twist the bag closed and place it on top of your gluten-free cholent. Add one cup of water (or chicken soup broth) directly into the crock pot. Leave to slow cook with your cholent for 22 to 26 hours.

To serve, remove grain free cholent bag and place in a serving dish. The main cholent will have excess liquid on top. Before mixing the main cholent, remove about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of cholent liquid and place it over the grain-free cholent to add flavor and texture. Then spoon out the gluten-free cholent into a separate serving bowl.

Note: If you want to make the grain-free cholent alone in a very small slow cooker, make one recipe with one and a half cups water. It’s best to double or triple the recipe if you plan to make it in a four-quart slow cooker.

Courtesy of Kosher.com