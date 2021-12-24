This week we read the famous story of the "Burning Bush" and how Hashem reveals Himself to Moshe for the first time.

When Hashem revealed Himself to Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov, he did it in a dream (and sometimes, the Torah doesn't even say how the revelation happened).

So why here by Moshe, does Hashem make this extra special supernatural occurrence with the burning bush?? Obviously there's more to this story...