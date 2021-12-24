Amid growing fears of a fifth wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been saying in closed talks that "we will have to step on the brakes within two weeks."

Unless there is a new shift in vaccines - among those who have not been vaccinated with the booster, as well as children and populations who will be vaccinated with the fourth dose starting next week - there will probably be no choice but to shut down the country completely, Bennett has reportedly been warning.

Channel 12 News reported that the big concern of Bennett and the decision makers is that Israel might reach an even greater coefficient of infection and there would be no way to lower it.

Such a scenario would present the government with two options - one is mass infection as Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman has spoken about, meaning Israelis will have to learn to live alongside the virus. The other option would be to go into a lockdown.