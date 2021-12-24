Opposition chairman and Likud chairman, MK Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday blasted Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's intention to bring a law prohibiting incitement on social media for a vote before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

"Under the guise of the 'anti-incitement in social media' law, Gideon Sa'ar promotes anti-democratic legislation that will censor social media networks and prevent freedom of expression," charged Netanyahu.

"Sa'ar's law allows judges extensive authority to censor publications and opinions on social media, even if they are not criminal," he added.

Sa'ar said in response, "Bibi is lying again. First of all, a condition for removing the content is that the publication constitutes a criminal offense and in addition, there is a real possibility of it harming a person's security, public safety or state security. There is no censorship of opinions."

"The Netanyahu government brought a similar law to the Knesset and passed it in its first reading. Bibi is not fighting for democracy, but for incitement," Sa'ar said.