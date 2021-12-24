Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, said on Thursday that Hamas has sent a strong message to Israel through mediators that "pressure on prisoners and security prisoners will lead to a blow up in the situation on all levels."

In an interview with the Hamas television channel Al-Aqsa, Arouri said that "the prisoners are a red line and this issue is one of the most sensitive in the eyes of the Palestinian people and therefore the Palestinians will in no way agree to accept them being harmed."

On the issue of the fight against Israel, Arouri said that there was an increase in attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria. "The occupation must understand that the continued siege of Gaza and the attack on the holy sites, Jerusalem and the prisoners will blow up the conflict in a more violent way than before," he added.

Arouri stressed that there is no truth to the media reports about a long-standing ceasefire with Israel. He clarified that Hamas seeks to unite the Palestinians under the banner of the resistance against the “occupation” until their rights are restored.