A jury in Minneapolis on Thursday convicted former police officer Kim Potter on all charges she faced for fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright — with a gun and not her Taser — earlier this year, NBC News reported.

Potter showed no emotion as the Hennepin County panel found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter, meaning she improperly used “such force and violence that death of or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”

The former Brooklyn Center officer said she accidentally killed Wright, shooting him with her Glock when she meant to fire her Taser.

Jurors also found Potter guilty of second-degree manslaughter charge, which required a finding of only “culpable negligence” that created “unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

Potter faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is set to be sentenced February 18.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody with her bail revoked, over the objections of defense attorneys.

Chu said Potter is looking at serious time behind bars, "and I am going to require that she be taken into custody and held without bail.”

“I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case,” Chu added.

Wright’s fatal shooting on April 11 of this year occurred about 10 miles from the courthouse where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the slaying of George Floyd. Potter resigned days after the shooting.