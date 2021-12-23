The two Arab security guards who confronted MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in a parking lot in Tel Aviv filed a police complaint against Ben-Gvir on Thursday, claiming that he threatened to kill them.

The two security guards showed up at s police station in eastern Jerusalem and filed the complaint.

Channel 12 News reported that the security guard with whom Ben-Gvir confronted was previously arrested, convicted, and served two prison terms after participating in riots in which he threw stones and bottles at police officers.

Israel Hayom reported earlier Thursday that one of the guards who confronted Ben-Gvir had been revealed as a supporter of the Hamas terrorist organization, Israel Hayom reported.

In the past, Mohammad Shaweeky wrote a post on social media praising Hamas terrorist Ali Shyouky, Israel Hayom added.

Shyouky is a Hamas terrorist from Silwan, who in October 2016 was eliminated after conducting a firebombing.

In his social media post, Shaweeky included a photo of Shyouky, writing below it: "May Allah have mercy on your soul, my dear. This was your wish, and it came true with Allah's help. You wanted paradise, and Allah gave it to you."

Responding to the news, Ben Gvir said, "It turns out that those who threatened my life were not random criminals, but Hamas supporters. I want to see all of those who 'believed' that bully eating themselves up."