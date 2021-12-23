An antisemitic and racist banner was hung over an overpass in Port St. John, Florida on Sunday.

Photos of nine people hanging the sign on the Ranch Road overpass above the 1-95 were posted to social media, Florida Today reported.

The banner called for the expulsion of the Jews, used a racial slur against African Americans and claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse shot "three Jews.” It also included three communist hammer and sickle symbols.

A picture of the banner was posted on Twitter by a concerned user who tagged State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

Eskamani tweeted: "Omg what is this racist & antisemitism trash?!"

The banner was also denounced on Facebook by Jewish State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay).

So far no group has taken responsibility for the banner.

But the Anti-Defamation League told Click Orlando that an extremist group calling itself the Goyim Defense League (GDL) was behind the hate incident. According to the ADL, the GDL is a “is a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism. The group includes five or six primary organizers/public figures, dozens of supporters and thousands of online followers” who watch the group’s online platform GoyimTV.

According to the ADL, the banner was a response to a call by GDL leader Jon Minadeo to commit racist acts over the weekend. In a video, Minadeo said that anyone who made the news for handing out racist flyers or hanging banners would get “100 bucks in the GoyimTV shop,” adding that partaking in the actions was “going to feel good.”

The ADL said that GDL’s “most zealous and visible actors” are concentrated in Florida, California, Colorado and New York.

Local media reported that the group was at the overpass with their signs for three hours before Florida Highway Patrol arrived and had the signs taken down.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol told Florida Today that hanging banners off of overpasses is illegal. The group removed the banners after being asked to do so by police. No one was arrested or given a citation.

The Highway Patrol said that the same people also flew a similar banner in Orlando earlier in the year.

Fine told Florida Today that it was “unacceptable” that police did not make any arrests or issue citations.

He called the signs "despicable" and said that "there will be consequences for them to allow racists and Jew-haters to commit crimes without penalties."

He added that he is following up with the Florida Highway patrol and the governor’s office.

"Unfortunately being a bigoted jerk is not a crime," Fine said.