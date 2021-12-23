A 14-year-old Arab boy was arrested in Tel Aviv Thursday morning on suspicion of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack at the Central Bus Station.

Channel 12 News reported that the boy was apprehended before he could carry out the attack thanks to a passerby who became suspicious and notified security.

The guards called to the scene found a large kitchen knife hidden in his coat.

The guards immediately detained the boy and called the police, who arrested the boy and took him into custody for questioning.

According to the report, the passerby saw the boy acting in a suspicious manner, and