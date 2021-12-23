Some stories this year were sad. But this one might leave you speechless.

When Nesanel Goldwasser was only eight years old, he received a terrible diagnosis- Cancer. His mother Sara describes the pain of watching her once fun-loving, dimply-cheeked son transform into what she could only describe as a shadow of his former self.

"It broke my heart every single day,” she says.

And that’s not the only thing it broke.

By now it’s been five long and difficult years, and the fear of losing their son left Sara’s husband broken, in every sense of the word. Sara admits that she is now essentially a single mother, with the weight of the world to carry on her shoulders- Her son’s sickness, the responsibility of taking care of the rest of the family, and now, something she doesn’t know if she has the strength to handle on her own- Nesanel’s condition has taken a terrifying turn for the worse, and the treatment that his little life depends on costs an exorbitant price.

“Right now, Nesanel is fighting for his life,” she shared in a heartbreaking message this morning on a crowdfunding page.

“He is in urgent need of a lifesaving treatment which I don’t have the funds for…He’s just a kid. Time is running out on him. Please, open your heart and help save the life of my son.”

Sara is a righteous convert and has no family whatsoever to help her. Right now, Jews across the world are joining together to help save little Nesanel’s life. Doctors say his chances of survival are high only if he receives this treatment as soon as possible. To join this incredible cause, click here. For more information, click here.