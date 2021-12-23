אביו ואחיו של יהודה דימנטמן מתרגשים מהצעדה לחומש

Thousands of people from all over Israel have traveled to the ruins of the community of Homesh in Samaria at the conclusion of the shivah (seven-day mourning period) for Yehuda Dimentman, who was murdered just outside the entrance to Homesh last Thursday.

They came in answer to the call of the Dimentman family, to march from Shavei Shomron to the Homesh yeshiva where Yehuda learned, going via the route where he was gunned down by an Arab terrorist as he made his way home with his friends and study partners.

At the conclusion of the march, a memorial service will be held, together with all the participants as well as public figures and Knesset members.

Yigal Dilmoni, the director of the Yesha Council, arrived at the march in order to give his support to the Homesh yeshiva. “For the past 15 years, since the Expulsion, the yeshiva students continued to learn here,” he said. “This is the status quo of this place – yeshiva students arriving here to strengthen the site, to strengthen the settlement enterprise.

“The government must not award a prize to terrorism,” he continued. “The yeshiva must be legalized. Route 60 that leads right here – a route that has historic significance to the Jewish People – must be secured in an organized manner. We will reinforce the yeshiva of Homesh and we call on the government to regularize the status of the community,” he concluded.