The safety instructions for IDF soldiers on the Military Rabbinate base near the central Israeli city of Ramle now ban the soldiers from walking freely in the city, N12 reported Thursday.

The change is due to safety concerns, the report said.

A sign photographed Wednesday at the entrance to the base warns the soldiers, "Do not wander on foot around the city of Ramle, other than within the bounds of the Central Bus Station or on public transportation."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) sent a parliamentary question to Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), saying, "Did the IDF in actuality officially instruct soldiers not to wander around Ramle by foot? If so, what is the reason, and will the IDF immediately remove this embarrassing sign?"

An IDF spokesperson responded: "Around the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Military Rabbinate moved to a new base next to the city of Ramle. In light of the security situation then, the guideline displayed on the slide was written, for the purpose of preventing entry into mixed neighborhoods due to concerns of violent events sparked by the operation."

"We emphasize that this instruction was canceled with the end of the operation. The slide which is displayed is no longer in force, and is the result of human error. Upon receipt of the inquiries into the matter, the slide was changed."