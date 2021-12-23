Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning said that 1,400 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, representing the highest number of new cases in one day since mid-October.

The infection coefficient has now risen to 1.34, indicating a significant expansion of the pandemic.

Of the coronavirus test results received Wednesday, 1.44% were positive, the Ministry added. As recently as December 12, the percentage of positive tests was 0.56%.

There are now 9,591 active coronavirus cases around Israel.

Among the 124 hospitalized coronavirus patients are 83 who are in serious condition, including 48 whose condition is critical. Thirty-nine are intubated, and 16 are hooked up to heart and lung machines (ECMO).

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,239 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, the vast majority of them unvaccinated.