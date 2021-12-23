Morocco, Israel and the United States on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the agreement normalizing ties between Morocco and Israel, which was brokered by the United States.

The occasion was marked in a video conference with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bourita said during the meeting that Morocco was committed to help achieve “a lasting peace in the region”, according to AFP.

Lapid wrote on his Twitter account, “A year ago, the peace agreement was signed with Morocco, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and I noted that today in a celebratory conversation. I thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and the Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita - your belief in peace and friendship is important and significant to us. Together, we create new opportunities in the Middle East.”

Blinken praised the positive developments in Israel-Morocco ties in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“On behalf of the United States, I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to the governments of the people of Morocco and Israel on the one year anniversary of your normalization of relations,” he said.

Blinken added that the establishment of diplomatic ties also created greater opportunities for cultural connections among the one million Israelis of Moroccan heritage.

“These steps aren’t positive only for Israel and Morocco, they’re also positive for the region as a whole,” he stated.

Morocco’s renewal of official relations with Israel came amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration.

In August, Bourita hosted Lapid, in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

The Moroccan government recently announced it would review and ratify two bilateral cooperation treaties that were signed with Israel during Lapid’s visit to Morocco.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat last month, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.