Yamina MKs Yomtob Kalfon and Nir Orbach voted Wednesday night against a proposal to regulate the 'young settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

A few minutes earlier, MKs from the United Arab List (Ra'am) voted in favor of a proposal by MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) calling not to regulate the 'young settlements' and for an end to construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Ra'am's vote provoked outrage from the Yamina party as they obeyed coalition discipline and were forced to vote against the right wing proposal, while Ra'am voted together with the Joint List.

At the initiative of MK Orbach, it was decided in the coalition that the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee would hold a discussion on the freezing of planning and construction in Judea and Samaria and the 'young settlements.' MK Ram Ben Barak said: "We will discuss how we can take care of the residents of Judea and Samaria."

The Likud responded: "Ra'am, the senior partner of Bennett, Gideon and Shaked, voted tonight in favor of the joint list proposal and against the young settlements. Ahmad Tibi said in the explanatory memorandum to the proposal: 'The settlement enterprise is a war crime under international law. The settlements and settlers are violent.' There is no limit to the shame of the Bennett government."