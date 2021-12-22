Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke in the Knesset plenum Wednesday evening about the fight in which he drew his gun on an Arab security guard Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Expo Tel Aviv fairground (Ganei HaTaarucha), when Ben-Gvir and Bentzi Gopstein, chairman of the anti-assimilation group Lehava, arrived at a parking garage on their way to an event being held at the fairground by the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva.

Ben-Gvir said: "It is impossible not to open my remarks by addressing the serious incident that took place yesterday when two thugs threatened my life, sought to harm me, and told me 'we will murder you, we will kill you.' Thank G-d the incident ended as it ended only thanks to the fact that I took out my weapon and they recoiled a little."

"But those who were silent when Ayman Odeh attacked me, those who saw the pictures and derided me, those who delayed the investigation of Ayman Odeh for months, should not be surprised that what happens at the end of the day is that they attack me in a dark parking lot in Tel Aviv," he said.

The Otzma Yehudit chairman wondered why the coalition did not condemn the threats against him. "I would expect all of those in the coalition whom we have heard from more than once or twice, such as when MK Silman spoke about threats to her life, that they would come and defend me, that they would come and say enough with the violence, and in their case enough with the hypocrisy."

Ben-Gvir was summoned by the Knesset security chief earlier for "a refresher on procedure" in light of the incident.

MKs from the coalition and the Opposition have called for an investigation into Ben-Gvir's role in the incident.