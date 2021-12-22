Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has reached a plea bargain agreement with Shas party chairman MK Aryeh Deri, Kan News reported..

According to the report, Deri will plead guilty to non-reporting of tax and will pay a fine of about NIS 180,000. In addition, he will resign from the Knesset. The arrangement is expected to be drafted and submitted soon.

As part of the plea bargain agreement between the State Attorney's Office and Deri, he is not expected to plead guilty to tax evasion offenses, but to offenses of reporting without criminal intent only. The investigation against Deri was opened five years ago, and also included a suspicion of bribery, the case on which was already closed at the stage of the police recommendations.

The three cases of tax offenses in which Deri was suspected remained, and last January, Mandelblit decided to prosecute the Shas chairman subject to a hearing.

Deri had said even then that he had not committed any criminal offense, and said before the hearing: "I am convinced that it will also be decided to close the case regarding tax offenses, after all the facts have been presented to the attorney general."