U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata led a December 22 meeting in Jerusalem of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.

The U.S. and Israeli delegations included senior officials from across their respective foreign policy, defense, and intelligence agencies.

According to a join statement, the officials "discussed the exceptional level of engagement and consultation between the U.S. and Israeli governments this past year on issues of vital strategic importance to the region. Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and self-defense and underscored the importance of continuing to expand bilateral cooperation on the challenges and opportunities in the Middle East, including expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords."

"The delegations discussed the need to confront all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilizing activities in the region, and support for terrorist proxy groups. They agreed that Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program poses a grave threat to the region and to international peace and security.

"Mr. Sullivan updated the Israeli delegation on recent developments in the Vienna talks and the two sides exchanged views on the way forward. The officials affirmed that the United States and Israel are aligned in their determination to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Hulata agreed that they will continue to deepen their close dialogue on all matters of regional security in the new year."