About two years ago, while training for a marathon, Eyal Tzur (51) had a heart attack, lost consciousness, and collapsed. Immediately after receiving the call at the Magen David Adom (MDA) Dispatch Center, first responders and an MICU team rushed to the scene.

Among the first responders dispatched to the scene was Chaim Dagan, senior EMT and chairperson of MDA's Yarkon Region Volunteers' Committee. He immediately began performing intensive CPR, including delivering electric shocks from the defibrillator, until Eyal's heart started beating again and he was evacuated in critical condition to the hospital by MDA's MICU.

Half a year ago, during an information session for an EMT and ambulance driver MDA course at the Kokhav Yai'r - Tzur Yigal town, Chaim Dagan asked the participants if any of those present had previous experiences with MDA's services and if any of them needed medical assistance themselves. Eyal raised his hand – and shared the incident he went through, in which his life which was saved thanks to the MDA teams. Chaim, who immediately realized that he was the one who performed the CPR, called him over to the stage and hugged him in excitement. About a week ago everything came full circle when Eyal successfully completed the EMT course and began volunteering in the ambulances and saving other people's lives.

Chaim Dagan, Senior EMT and Chairperson of MDA's Yarkon Region Volunteers' Committee, said: "Two years ago, when I was a first responder in town, I received a call about an unconscious person. When we arrived we ran medical tests on him and performed CPR operations that included using a defibrillator. The accidental encounter with Eyal at the information evening for the EMT course, and closing a full circle here granting a graduation EMT course certificate, is extremely emotional. The fact that as of today the wheel turned and Eyal will be on the giving side and saving lives, is incredible."

About the decision to join the MDA family, Eyal said: "My wife and I decided together to focus on restoring the good, restoring to society and calling more people to join and save lives. Volunteering in MDA is very satisfying and uplifting and I am very glad I got the opportunity to help other people as well. Two years ago my life looked completely different and today I am in a place of giving and helping others, thanks to the MDA team who helped me and saved my life."