The "Carmel" storm which arrived in Israel earlier this week may let up soon, forecasters predicted.

Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding, especially in the northern Judean Desert, in the Dead Sea area, and along the coastline. Snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average, the Israel Meteorological Service said.

Wednesday night will see intermittent rainfall, from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, there is a slight chance of flooding. Snow is expected on Mount Hermon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and local rains will continue from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.