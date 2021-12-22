Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid met Wednesday with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, together with the Head of the Israeli National Security Council Dr. Eyal Hulata and the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz.

During their meeting, the two discussed the strategy to combat the Iranian nuclear program and the way in which the U.S. and Israel cooperate on the issue. Additionally, the Minister and the National Security

Advisor discussed geopolitical challenges and opportunities in the Middle East and additional regions. The Minister thanked Sullivan for visiting Israel, and for his activity on behalf of the security of the region and Israel.