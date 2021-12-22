A delegation of ambassadors to the UN from 11 countries concluded their 5-day visit to Israel on Tuesday with a professional review of Israeli innovation technology focusing on climate and sustainability solutions by Start-Up Nation Central.

The high-level diplomats visited the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Tel Aviv to learn about the strengths of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations.

The delegation that included ambassadors to the United Nations from Argentina, Albania, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Republic of Korea, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, and Zambia participated in a tour hosted by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel welcomed the distinguished visitors.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan: “One of my main goals at the United Nations has been to illustrate how Israeli innovation is helping people all over the world. After spending a week in Israel, the ambassadors were able to see the innovative spirit that is infused throughout the people. Bringing the delegation of ambassadors to Start-Up Nation Central was the perfect way to cap off this trip and I am confident that they will be strong advocates of partnering with Israeli companies in the future, both at the UN and in their home countries.”

Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson said during the visit: “In Israel today, there are over 1,000 companies that offer diverse technological solutions to support global sustainable development in both societal and environmental arenas. These technologies provide an answer to the UN’s ambitious goals in the areas of sustainability and can significantly assist in overcoming the global challenges we all share. I urge you to challenge us, the Israeli ecosystem, with your country’s obstacles and together we can offer solutions to address them.”

During their visit to Start-Up Nation Central, the diplomats received an in-depth review of the Israeli technological innovation ecosystem by Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson and viewed innovation demos by Israeli startup companies who showcased their technologies, emphasizing emerging markets partnerships and solutions towards achieving the UN’s SDGs.

Among the Israeli Startups that presented were: