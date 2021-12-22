Senior sources in Israel's coalition have clarified to Arutz Sheva that no one called MK Shirly Pinto (Yamina) to the Knesset plenum to vote.

Coalition leaders oppose calling a woman on maternity leave to participate in a Knesset vote, the sources said. Instead, the coalition is waiting to hear whether the opposition will acceded to their request to even out the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of a Knesset vote, it was reported that MK Pinto was informed that she should be ready to be brought back to Knesset once again, since Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is participating in the ceremony marking the completion of pilot training in the Air Force.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has canceled his planned participation in the event.

Pinto gave birth to a daughter earlier this month, and less than a week afterwards was brought to the Knesset for a vote, after the opposition refused to remove an MK from the plenum to accommodate for her absence.