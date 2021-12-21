Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered preparations to be made for a fourth COVID shot to be offered to all those who meet the criteria established by the government's epidemic taskforce, which, this evening, issued a recommendation to offer a fourth vaccine shot to the over-60s, the immunocompromised, and healthcare workers.

"This is wonderful news which will help us to overcome the Omicron wave that is now flooding the world," Bennett said. "The State of Israel will continue to stand at the forefront of the global response to the pandemic. Israeli citizens were the first in the world to receive a third vaccine dose, and we are continuing to lead with the fourth round of vaccinations.

"I call on all those who are eligible according to the criteria established by the taskforce to go and get vaccinated," he continued. "Take responsibility for your health and for the livelihoods of all of us. These vaccines save lives. I congratulate the members of the government's epidemic taskforce, and also the Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, and the director-general of the Health Ministry, Professor Nachman Ash, as well as all our healthcare workers for your devoted work around the clock.

"To all Israeli citizens, my message to you is: Don't waste time. Go and get vaccinated," Bennett concluded.