The Coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday evening approved the proposal to require starting on Monday a Green Pass for all stores, and an expanded Purple Pass for all malls.

In addition, it was agreed that in cities with high infection rates (orange and red), in-person studies will only take place in classes where at least 70% of students are vaccinated or recovered.

Prior to these decisions, a sharp disagreement broke out in the Coronavirus Cabinet, between Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Israel's public health services.

According to Channel 12 News, Liberman said, "So far, in the entire world, around 12 people have died of Omicron." This claim was revealed to be untrue.

"When it comes to Omicron's influence, I don't think that right now there is room to take steps, such as, for example, limiting [gatherings] to 100 people, 300 people. There's no place for that, and that takes us straight into the world of compensation," he said.

"Honored Finance Minister, we have presented the data from South Africa, including at the government meeting, which I do not know if you took part in or did not take part in," Dr. Alroy-Preis responded. "We know that in tests of neutralizing the virus, there is a problem in neutralizing it with just two doses of the Pfizer [vaccine]."

"We have in our country over one million who did not receive the booster dose, additional people who are within 3-6 months after their second dose, and another large population which has not received a first and second dose. So these statements that we are a vaccinated country - we simply need to know the data and to understand that it's not so."