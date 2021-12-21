Much of the credit for the incessant and dangerous cacophony of anti-police bile permeating and swirling throughout the U.S., poisoning the atmosphere and the body politic - should be given to Marxist-driven Black Lives Matter (BLM) and ANTIFA,. Supported by radical left forces ensconced within the Biden regime, blue state leadership, media, educational, legal, and cultural fronts - it is akin to a breath of fresh air to read the recent uplifting news re the NYPD (New York Police Department) at Israel National News.

More specifically, it was reported on December 15, 2021:The highest ranking Religious Jewish NYPD officer was promoted to Inspector. Mazal tov!

"NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, the highest-ranking kippah-wearing officer on the force, is being promoted to Full Inspector in an NYPD ceremony scheduled to take place next week, reported Yeshiva World News as well.

"Taylor made history last year when was promoted to Deputy Inspector as the highest-ranking kippah-wearing officer in NYPD history. Taylor, who lives in Flatbush, currently serves as the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs, and previously served as the Commanding Officer of the Manhattan South Investigations Unit....."

Indeed, this celebratory news should be viewed as a "badge" of honor for the the entire Jewish community, wherever one resides. Despite the continuous tarring of police in general, there is no doubt that the NYPD is considered the gold standard in policing in America, as well as beyond.

It is alongside this Jewish pride-inducing moment that it is entirely appropriate to introduce another NYPD trailblazer - who happens to be a brother, Mordecai Dzikansky (a/k/a Morty), (retired) NYPD Homicide Detective, First Grade.

Mordecai Dzikansky—author of Terrorist Cop: The NYPD Jewish Cop Who Traveled the World to Stop Terrorists and Terrorist Suicide Bombings: Attack Interdiction, Mitigation, and Response—is a retired NYPD homicide and counter-terrorism detective who specializes in terrorism awareness and training. Dubbed as the “terrorist cop,” the titles of his two books speak for themselves.

In 1993, after a rash of synagogue burglaries in the Metropolitan area, Detective Dzikansky was selected as lead investigator of the then newly formed specialized Torah Task Force. The task force affected numerous arrests and successfully recovered many of the sacred Torah scrolls.

In addition, Detective Dzikansky was selected to work on terror related investigations, including the murders of MK Meir Kahane and Ari Halberstam (Brooklyn Bridge murder).

From January 2003 through September 2007, Detective Dzikansky was posted in Israel as the first NYPD Intelligence Division Overseas Liaison to the Israel National Police. His main focus was intelligence gathering and the immediate relay of key information back to NYC to enhance the Department’s ability to recognize, react to and prevent or recover from terrorist acts.

He responded in person to and analyzed 21 bombing scenes in Israel and several attacks globally, including events in Turkey, Russia, Spain, and Egypt. Detective Dzikansky worked with senior members of the Israeli intelligence community on joint investigations which connect NYC and the State of Israel.

Currently, Detective Dzikansky lectures and consults on global security and policing topics and is called upon by various law enforcement agencies, academic/think tanks, and community organizations to provide first-hand analysis of the current terror trends, lessons learned, and world-wide applications in preventing and responding to terrorism. His expertise has also been tapped by various media outlets, including for appearances on Fox News, The Media Line, Chasing News, and Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS TV).

Atop it all, whenever one takes the time to listen to select video interviews on a pressing global topic, there is a particular benefit accrued. This is especially the case because the lessons learned spring back to life; as time passes by and they fade down the rabbit hole. Not only that, it forces one not to look away, that is, when confronted by subject matters that most would rather forget, as opposed to remembering. Wishing doesn't make it disappear.

Even more so, when it comes to the mass horrors inflicted upon America on that fateful September morning, 9/11/01, the only ones who gain from our collective amnesia are Islamic jihadists and their supporters.

Never forgive. Never forget.

It is in the spirit of the aforementioned that this writer gifts the readership the following 3 video interviews, out of enumerable. This abbreviated "library" of truth-telling encompasses the main lessons learned from an NYPD hero, as mentioned, a real trailblazer. The information contained within is not meant to be maudlin. Rather, it should be considered empowering. They are vivid reminders of what transpires when uncomfortable issues become relegated to the dustbin of historical memory.

Morty Dzikansky Interview | Cats at Night with John Catsimatidis | May 12, 2021

The next time that toxic bile is spewed towards America's first-line defenders, namely, police officers, it is the hope and prayer within that those who place their lives on the line everyday, yes, unsung heroes, are treated with the respect and decency they deserve.

Do think about the lawlessness enveloping too many cities to count across America - cited here, here, here, here, here, here, and too many others to name - and what it means when the police are not around to come to the rescue.

Conclusively, it goes without saying: nations which claim to be civilized cannot, on the one hand, degrade the very agencies which ensure the public safety, and, on the other, scream loudly when said law enforcement are either spread too thin to make a difference, or have their hands tied into so many knots it becomes impossible to execute their duties and maintain law and order.

Think about that.

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).