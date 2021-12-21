For three weeks already, US President Joe Biden has not answered Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's request for a phone conversation on the issue of Iran's nuclear program, Channel 13 News reported.

The disagreements are believed to stem from a recent conversation between Bennett and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched on the issue of construction in Judea and Samaria. During that conversation, Bennett made definite statements regarding Israel's right to expand Jewish towns in the area.

On Tuesday evening, a delegation of senior American officials, headed by the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, landed in Israel.

The delegation will meet Bennett and top Israeli officials to discuss the Iranian nuclear program, but it will also meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the relationship between Israel and the PA.

It is estimated that only after Sullivan's meetings and the messages he brings from Israel will Biden decide whether to hold a phone conversation with Bennett.

Meanwhile, the White House and State Department have not denied that Biden's lack of response to Bennett is intentional. Instead, they responded that the one in charge of handling the Iranian issue with Israel is the National Security Adviser, and that his very visit is in itself the response to Bennett's requests.