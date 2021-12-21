Former US President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in response to her investigation into his company.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Syracuse, New York after James’ office said it planned on questioning Trump as part of looking into whether the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the values of its real estate holdings, Reuters reported.

Trump and his company, which is also listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, alleged that James violated their constitutional rights by pursuing an investigation for politically motivated reasons.

“By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks,” said Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba in a statement.

James responded in a statement: “Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

The civil investigation by James is related to but not a part of a three-year old criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance of Trump’s company’s business practices. James joined that case in May.

Trump’s new lawsuit claims that James, who is a Democrat, has been politically motivated to investigate the former president, who is a Republican. The allegations make use of partisan anti-Trump statements James made publicly before she was attorney general.

Trump is asking for the court to stop the investigation from going any further.