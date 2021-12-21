Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) participated in a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers about the Omicron variant.

Participating in the meeting with him were US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Japan, India, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and additional countries.

The virtual meeting was organized by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, together with seventeen foreign ministers from around the world. The forum dealt with the global struggle with, the challenges of, and solutions to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Minister Lapid updated the forum about the State of Israel’s donation of a million vaccines to the countries of Africa, and said: “We gained time through closing our skies, and we are making every effort to utilize this time for a vaccination campaign for children and adults.”

“This virus doesn’t care if we’re Muslim, Jewish, Christian, or Hindu, and if the virus doesn’t care, neither should we. We have to fight this together.”