Pursuant to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's directive, the Cabinet ministers have now approved in a telephone vote the reduction in physical presence to 50% in places of work in the government and public sector.

As part of the decision, ministry director generals and independent subsidiary unit managers will be able to approve as necessary a higher rate of presence provided there is justification and they have informed the Civil Service Commission.

It was also decided to direct the Finance Ministry Salary Director to instruct all budgeted and supported agencies to act accordingly regarding their employees.

The decision will be in effect from Sunday, 26 December 2021, until Wednesday, 26 January 2022, for government ministries and independent subsidiary units.

On Sunday, Bennett urged that everyone do their part to delay the spread of Omicron in Israel. Among the steps he encouraged are vaccinating children, ensuring proper mask-wearing, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.