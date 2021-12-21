Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Tuesday evening held a preparatory discussion in the Coronavirus Cabinet, together with top IDF officials.

Gantz instructed the Home Front Command to expand its activities so as to accommodate 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily, as presented by the Commander of the Home Front Command.

Gantz also approved vaccination campaigns in the local authorities, which will be managed by the IDF and the Home Front Command.

Finally, he requested to ensure that the IDF and other security bodies functioning under the Defense Ministry are prepared to enforce strict rules for gatherings, as well as a tightening of the day-to-day management during the Omicron outbreak.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will meet Tuesday evening at 6:00p.m. in Tel Aviv, to decide on strategies for managing the current outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 170 new cases of Omicron had been identified, and the total number of cases nationwide has reached 341. Of those, 95 are considered unprotected, meaning they are neither recovered from COVID-19 nor vaccinated against it.