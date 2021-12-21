In a small ceremony outside the Binyamin Regional Council offices in Judea and Samaria Sunday (December 19), Israel Magen Fund (IMF) co-founders David Rose and Mati Goldstein presented a fully-equipped firefighting ATV to the volunteers in the Binyamin Security Division.

The ATV, one of four to be donated by the Israel Magen Fund, is the first vehicle of its type to be made available in the region, which lies in the biblical heartland of Israel.

IMF is dedicated to supporting Israel’s medical and military sectors through transparent, direct and communicative giving.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz expressed his gratitude to the Israel Magen Fund for the donation of “this state-of-the-art ATV, equipped with special firefighting and rescue tools, that can negotiate the hilly terrain and valleys in our region in times of emergency.”

Ganz added that the ATV, which will be based in Gush Talmonim, will be operated by the dedicated Binyamin Security Division volunteers “who are on call every day of the year.”

Binyamin Security Division volunteer Yaacov Dolev, who participated in a firefighting demonstration at the ceremony, noted that, “Thanks to the Israel Magen Fund, our security capabilities have gone up a notch. Now, what was once out of reach is no longer, and what was once complex and challenging is now possible.”

IMF co-founder David Rose said: “It is heartwarming to see the excitement among the volunteers, the men on the ground, who realize that their efforts to fight fires and save lives in the region will be that much more effective with this ATV. Israel Magen Fund will continue to partner with the Binyamin Security Division and we will work hard to raise funds to buy another three ATVs for the region.”

Inaugurating the new ATV Courtesy Israel Magen Fund.