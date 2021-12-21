This morning (Tuesday), the first hearing of the Joint Investigation Committee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Internal Security Committee on the affair of the death of Ahuvya Sandak took place in the Knesset.

MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that "nothing justifies a young man dying. It doesn't matter the reason."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), who initiated the commission of inquiry, said that "Sandak's story is not a personal story but a general and broad story of polarization and distrust and a feeling of hilltop boys who feel their blood is up for grabs."

אביו של אהוביה סנדק ז"ל בכנסת ערוץ כנסת

"A boy was killed and the Police Internal Investigations Department chief decided that the police would not investigate. Hopefully this committee will regain some of the lost trust."

"Left-wing, right-wing, religious or secular, in the end we are the same people and no one wants any public blood to be needlessly and carelessly spilled."

Avraham Sandak, the bereaved father of Ahuvya, told the commitee: "Ahuvya, whose smile shined on everyone, put together a group to distribute soup to soldiers. Every day, I studied the Bible with him. He was a shepherd who lived the holiness of the people of Israel, who loved his people; a young man who wanted to get engaged with his future wife."

"They've whitewashed his death. My blood is still boiling; no hatred will extinguish [the memory] of Ahuvya."

"Members of Knesset, I call on you to cleanse this stain of the killing of our son."