Forty-six new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed in Israel over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the variant to 221.

Israel’s Health Ministry also reported Tuesday that there are an additional 775 known cases of COVID active in Israel which are strongly believed to be Omicron, but which have yet to be confirmed, with the tests still pending.

Twenty-five cases of the Omicron variant were reported among students in Ma’ale Adumim, part of an outbreak in the city, linked to two teachers, which led to some 200 new cases of COVID. The two teachers are both partially vaccinated, and do not have valid Green Passes.

A total of 1,306 new COVID cases were reported across Israel Monday, the largest number in two and a half months, with 1.27% of tests coming back positive.

Last night (Monday), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior officials of the Ministry of Health discussed the imposition of new restrictions in the shadow of the spread of the Omicron variant. Although no decisions were made at the end of the hearing, there was broad agreement to apply further restrictions in the outline to be presented tomorrow. The restrictions that they agreed to expand on later are to reduce gatherings at events and cultural events, to expand the Green Pass, and to stop funding antigen tests for children.

The discussion with the Prime Minister ended after four hours, at the end of which the new restrictions were not approved due to the Ministry of Finance's disagreement with the demand for compensation. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, further consultations will be held today in order to formulate the continuation of the action plan for the treatment of the new variant.

During the hearing, the Ministry of Health proposed limiting gatherings to 100 people indoors and 300 people in the open air, in places that operate at high risk. In low risk places in the open, the ministry advised to limit the gathering to 1,000 people. In places that operate without a Green Pass, only a gathering of 20 people in a closed space and 50 in an open space will be allowed.

Another option discussed is the extension of the Green Pass to trade as well. A standard Green Pass will be applied to all stores with an area larger than 150 meters and in stores with an area smaller than 150 meters, the Purple Badge will be applied. There is also talk of tightening a green classroom outline, according to which only the vaccinated will be taught in school, and not the vaccinated will learn from home.

Meanwhile, Prof. Nachman Ash informed the hospital directors of high morbidity rates from previous waves following the variant. In addition, he sharpened the isolation guidelines for medical staff.