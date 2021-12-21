The rabbi of Har Bracha and the head of the yeshiva there, Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, shared today (Tuesday) his support for the conversion law promoted by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Matan Kahana (Yamina).

"I support the initiative of the Minister of Religions, Matan Kahana, in restoring the conversion authority to local rabbis," said Rabbi Melamed.

He said, "This is the law from time immemorial, that every rabbi is authorized to convert. This was the practice in the State of Israel until about thirty years ago. And so it is right and proper today, in order to open most of the doors for immigrants from Israeli families who are not Jews to convert properly. "

He added: "I hope that this initiative will add Torah and mitzvot in Israel, and thanks to it moreOlim will come, and more Jews from the land will be strengthened in keeping the tradition, in the love of the Torah and in keeping the mitzvot."