Lawmakers from the United Arab List (Ra’am) are warning that the party could bring down the Bennett government if no deal can be reached with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) for passage of the controversial ‘Electricity Law’.

MK Mazen Ghnaim (UAL) threatened that his party will work to dismantle the coalition government if a scheduled meeting between MK Waleed Taha and Shaked fails to yield an agreement on legislation which would provide electrical hookups to illegally built homes – an issue key to the UAL party, whose constituents come primarily from the Bedouin sector.

Speaking with Radio Makan Tuesday morning, Ghnaim said the meeting between Taha and Shaked marks the government’s last opportunity to commit to passing the law without the major alterations proposed by Shaked.

Shaked has thus far insisted that illegal Bedouin encampments be excluded from the bill’s coverage.

On Monday, Reshet Bet reported that MK Waleed Taha is blocking legislation pushed by Shaked aimed at developing the northern city of Harish.

Taha, who chairs the Knesset’s Interior Affairs Committee, has delayed the bill for weeks, after it receive preliminary approval from the Knesset.

“There is no trust in Shaked,” Taha said last month. “That is the root of the problem. Shaked is intentionally working against the UAL, and is trying to water down the [Electricity] Law.”

Shaked responded to the UAL’s threat not to back coalition bills, saying: “As far as I’m concerned, the coalition would be better not bringing bills to a vote because of this. I’m not prepared to give in on this issue.”