Temperatures continued to drop across Israel Tuesday, with ongoing rain and winds from winter storm Carmel.

While the most intense rainfall and winds from the storm appear to be over, the Israel Meteorological Service forecasts several days more of below average temperatures and rain.

Periodic showers are expected across much of the country Tuesday, with some intense winds, particularly in northern Israel and the coastal plain. The IMS warned of possible flooding Tuesday.

Snow blanketed Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, with continued snowfall expected Tuesday.

Rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with heavier rains in the north and coastal plain. Temperatures across Israel are forecast to remain below average.

The rainy weather may even continue through Friday, with lower than average temperatures.