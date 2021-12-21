The Knesset Public Security Committee, chaired by MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid), will convene on Tuesday and investigate the death of Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed during a police chase in the Binyamin region.

The committee will deal with the publications and allegations of problems in the investigation of Sandak’s death, with the demonstrations demanding the opening of a police investigation and the violence of the police against the demonstrators who demand an investigation into Sandak’s death.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who initiated the probe, said, "It is time to do justice. I hope and pray that the committee will openly discuss the negligence and strived to reach the truth."

Ben Gvir further attacked the conduct of the police and said, "All the evidence from various sources involved in the incident raises suspicions that the investigation was tainted and conducted in a negligent and unprofessional manner. It is time to do justice to Ahuvya and to all the hilltop youth suffering from harassment and persecution."