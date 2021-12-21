Palestinian Arab media reported on Monday evening that Israel has returned the body of terrorist Dr. Hazem al-Julani for burial in Jerusalem.

Al-Julani, a 50-year-old doctor from eastern Jerusalem, attacked a police officer in the Old City of Jerusalem with a knife this past September. The police man defended himself, ran backwards and then opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

The terrorist ran a college of complementary medicine in eastern Jerusalem. He was evacuated from the scene while seriously wounded to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, and was soon pronounced dead.

In recent years, the State of Israel has refrained from returning the bodies of terrorists to the PA, so the decision to return the terrorist's body on Monday night constitutes a policy change in the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was one of the leaders in opposing the return of terrorist bodies.