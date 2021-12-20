Sheikh Hamed Abu Daabas, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, backs MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) in his political confrontation against Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked over the Electricity Law.

In an interview with the Arab-Israeli website Panet and the Hala television channel, Abu Daabas called Shaked "an extraordinary figure whose approach is inconsistent with her party and the coalition", noting that issues related to the Arab public in the country pass through her.

The Islamic Movement, he stated, backs MK Taha, who demanded that Shaked be removed from dealing with the issue of the Electricity Law, in order to achieve the best for the Arab public.

Asked about the absence of Ra’am members at the reception for Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, after his release from prison, Abu Daabas said that the Islamic Movement was not negligent in Salah's case, as its representatives took part in a reception held for him on the day of his release.

Meanwhile on Monday, a picture was published of MK Mazen Ghanaim from Ra'am who came to congratulate Salah on his release.

Salah was jailed for incitement to terrorism and served a 16-month prison sentence.

He has in the past labeled Israeli leaders “terrorists” and “enemies of Allah” in a speech to Muslims in Be’er Sheva, and was also jailed for five months in 2010 for spitting at an Israeli police officer.

The Israeli government outlawed the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, which Salah heads, in November of 2015.