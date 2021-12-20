A pregnant Philadelphia woman gave birth to the first baby born in a Tesla on autopilot.

The delivery took place in the front seat of the electric car which had been placed on autopilot after the expecting mother suddenly went into labor, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The unusual birth occurred in September when Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, were driving their three-year old son to preschool.

It was at that point that Yiran went into labor while the car was in a traffic jam. As her contractions became faster and the traffic did not look like it was going to thin out, the couple decided they would have to deliver their baby in the car.

Keating put the Tesla on autopilot and set the navigation system to the hospital, which was 20 minutes away.

He recalled that he then put one hand on the steering wheel and used his other hand to help his wife.

“She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it,” Keating told the Inquirer. “I was [saying] ‘Yiran, okay, focus on your breathing.’ That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping.”

“Thank you genius Tesla engineers for your brilliant design of autopilot,” Keating added.

Yiran gave birth to a baby girl as they pulled up at the hospital. Nurses attended to the mother and baby in the front seat of the Tesla.

Nurses in the hospital began to refer to their baby as the “Tesla baby.”

Yiran said that they would ask her: “Are you the one who delivered the baby in the car?”

The couple considered naming their new daughter Tess, as a tribute to Tesla. But instead they went with Maeve Lily.