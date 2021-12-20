Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri's attorneys are on the verge of signing a plea bargain with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

According to the agreement, the chairman of Shas will plead guilty to relatively minor tax offenses and in return will not be sentenced to actual imprisonment or community service.

Deri will be able to remain chairman of his party, but will have to resign from the Knesset.

He will also be able to run for the Knesset in the future and return to serve as an MK in the next Knesset.