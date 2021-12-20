Eli Dimentman, the brother of Yehuda Dimentman, addresses the capture of the terrorists who murdered his brother last week and the proper commemoration of Yehuda's life which the family seeks following the shooting attack.

"There was a certain sense of relief, especially since after the murder the squad had nothing left to lose and there was a high probability that would have killed someone else and caused another family to become bereaved," Dimentman tells Israel National News.

He emphasizes that for the family the real answer is construction that will make it clear to the Palestinian Arabs that murders will not lead to an Israeli withdrawal but rather the opposite. "Therefore, we want the answer to be construction and not destruction," says Eli, who first and foremost tells the army not to remove the Jews from the Homesh yeshiva, but "to secure the yeshiva and the axis leading to the yeshiva, an axis which is in Area C under full Israeli control."

In his estimation, if the Israeli government wants such a move, it will certainly be possible. Referring to those who believe that there is no place for an Israeli presence in a dangerous place, Eli says that it was clear to Yehuda that the place was dangerous but he believed in his role as a pioneer, like the early Zionists and like the early settlers in Judea and Samaria in the years following the Six Day War. "This is probably the only way, unfortunately, to add more construction in the Land of Israel."

Of Yehuda he says: "My younger brother was a very lively and happy boy. We would meet a lot and at every family meeting the children were happy to see him come. He was a very serious guy but on the other hand was not focused on what other people thought of him. He was a friend and the youngest brother, with all that implies."

He called on the public to march with the family to the Homesh yeshiva after the shiva period of mourning ends "in order to announce that we will not accept any damage to the place and so that Yehuda's blood was not shed in vain."