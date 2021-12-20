In a historic decision, President Isaac Herzog decided today to appoint Colonel "N." as the next Military Secretary to the President of the State of Israel and to promote her to the rank of brigadier general. The decision was made through an organized recruitment process and in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Maj. Gen. "N." will succeed Brig. Gen. Alaa Abu Rukun, who has served in the role for the past three years. Maj. Gen. "N" has served in the IDF for twenty-two years, serving as IDF Central Command's chief intelligence officer for the past year and a half. During her military career, she has held a series of commands in the field and in staff roles. "N." is forty years old, lives in central Israel, is married with two children, and holds degrees in the history of the Middle East.

President Isaac Herzog: "I congratulate Maj. Gen. 'N.' on her appointment and I trust and am confident that she will be a welcome addition to my team of advisors, and that her professional and personal talents will bring tremendous value to the institution of the Presidency, the IDF, and the whole State of Israel. The glass ceiling is being smashed every day in Israel and I am proud that during my Presidency, another glass ceiling is being smashed, by a worthy and promising officer. I want to thank Brig. Gen. Alaa Abu Rukun for his devoted service at the President's Residence and for his significant contribution to the IDF and the State of Israel."