In recent days Palestinian Arabs burned a memorial to two fallen IDF soldiers on Mount Hebron.

This is the second time in three months that the Mitzpe Ziv observatory, which was built in memory of Yehuda Ben Yosef and Yoav Doron, who were killed by friendly fire in 2003, was burned. Many residents of the Mount Hebron area visit the site on Rosh Chodesh and holidays, and the Ben Yosef and Doron families visit the site every week.

In the latest act of vandalism, a group of Arabs poured flammable substances on the structure, laid tires and wooden objects around, and set everything on fire.

The structure had to be repaired after a similar act of arson over the Sukkot holiday in September.

"I am appalled by the hate crime against IDF soldiers and a memorial site in their memory," said Mount Hebron Regional Council Chairman Yochai Damari. "The fire is a deliberate statement by the Palestinians against us and against our hold here. I call on law enforcement agencies to deal harshly with Palestinian rioters who cross every line."