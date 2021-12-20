Beilinson Medical Center on Monday afternoon reported an improvement in the condition of Yaniv Me'oded, who was injured in the collision which killed his children just over two weeks ago.

Yaniv is now fully conscious and breathing on his own, the hospital said. His condition is improving and is considered moderate.

"Yaniv is coping with the difficult news in the embrace of his family and the medical staff at Beilinson," the hospital said.

Yaniv's wife Hodaya, who was pregnant at the time of the collision, is still hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU at Sheba Medical Center.

Last week, the hospital reported that Yaniv, whose condition is considered moderate, was informed of the deaths of his children Halleli and Tov-Rei, as well as of the death of his unborn child.

The accident occurred when a Palestinian Authority Arab driver, who was on the road despite not having a driver's license, made an illegal u-turn and collided with the Me'oded family vehicle.