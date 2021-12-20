A total of 1,004 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Sunday across Israel, the country's Health Ministry reported.

The number is the highest since October 20, when 1,035 new cases were diagnosed.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, is now 1.22, signaling that the virus is now rapidly reproducing.

Hospitalized around the country are 130 coronavirus patients, among them 81 who are in serious condition or worse. There are 51 who are in critical condition, with 42 intubated and 16 on heart and lung (ECMO) machines.

According to the Health Ministry, approximately 75% of seriously ill COVID-19 patients are completely unvaccinated.