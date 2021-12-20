Former Senator Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia, died at the age of 76 Sunday, just days before his 77th birthday.

Isakson served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1977 to 1991, representing Cobb County, and was Minority Leader in the state’s lower chamber for eight of those years. He served in the Georgia Senate for four years, before being elected to the US House of Representatives in a special election for then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s seat.

After serving six years in the House, Isakson was elected to the US Senate, where he served from 2005 to December 31st, 2019, when Isakson resigned, citing health issues.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, revealing the diagnosis in mid 2015.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called Isakson “a giant” in Georgia politics and “one of its great statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."