A man in his 40s was critically injured Monday morning when a tree fell on him during the 'Carmel' winter storm.

United Hatzalah volunteers performed CPR on a man who was in critical condition after he was hit by a falling tree on Raziel Street in Netanya.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT who was the first responder at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I found a man in critical condition lying under a tree. According to an eyewitness the tree fell on him while he was walking. Together with city workers and another United Hatzalah volunteer that arrived we picked up the tree and began CPR on the critically injured man."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avi Amar said: " The man suffered a serious head injury from being hit by the tree. During CPR his breathing and pulse returned and he was transported to the hospital by a mobile intensive care ambulance."